A MAN has pleaded guilty to a serious assault charge against a woman.
Michael Williams, 39, of Hazel Walk, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on his victim on February 5.
Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, told Cardiff Crown Court his client was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions recorded against him.
Williams’ sentence was adjourned to May 6 by the judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, so that a probation report could be obtained.
The defendant, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.
