A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL PAYNE, 21, of Fosse Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £767 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on September 19, 2021.

SAMUEL LYNCH, 29, of Clos Ysgol Garnteg, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, racially aggravated public disorder, assaulting a police officer and damaging a Gwent Police van on December 16, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £230 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY WAYNE DAVIES, 35, of Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of two counts of assault by beating on August 26, 2021.

He must participate in an accredited programme for 30 days, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £815 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

MUSTAFA ERCAN, 24, of Valley View, Trinant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Kendon Hill, Crumlin, on September 8, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE SIAN FISH, 41, of Graig Park Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA GULLIFORD, 41, of Price Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Monk Street, Abergavenny, on October 4, 2021.

MERVIN JONES, 31, of Blorenge Terrace, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monk Street, Abergavenny, on October 4, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN COSMIN BALAN, 22, of Lucas Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on October 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN MOYSE, 37, of Thames Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT PAGINGTON, 39, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HOWARD REYNOLDS, 44, of Oakley Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on October 3, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DERI THOMAS, 42, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Estate Road on October 4, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY RAYMOND WOODBURY, 49, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.