A DRUG dealer has walked free from court after it took three years to charge him.

Leroy Allen, 37, from Newport, was caught supplying cannabis to a circle of friends to fund his own habit between 2017 and 2019.

Police seized a mobile phone when the defendant was arrested which linked him to the dealing of drugs.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hobson, asked prosecutor Emma Harris why it had taken three years to bring him to court.

She replied: “The delay has been caused as a result of the submission of the telephone for analysis there being a backlog within the high tech crime unit for that analysis to take place.”

Allen, of Leach Road, Bettws, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a class B drug.

Stuart John, mitigating, asked the judge to take into account his client’s guilty plea and the age of the offence.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant has endured “personal difficulties” in his life.

Recorder Hobson told Allen: “I sentence you, I should stress, on the basis of your plea which indicates that during the period in question you were a cannabis user who sold cannabis to a small group of friends in order to fund your own habit.

“That relatively small pool of customers is something the prosecution confirmed can be gleaned from the examination of the mobile phone which provided the evidence against you.

Don’t mess up this opportunity

“You have, it’s right to observe, a criminal record but you have never been to custody.

“There is offending relating to cannabis which goes back to 2018.

“This is your first time before a crown court.”

Recorder Hobson added: “I should tell you this, the supply of cannabis on any basis is always viewed as a serious matter.

“It’s a drug which causes users significant difficulties and you have perhaps learnt this yourself having abstained for a period of time.”

Allen was sentenced to a two-year community order and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant has to pay £500 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Before he left the dock, the judge told Allen: “Don’t mess up the opportunity that the court has given you.”