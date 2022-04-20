BORIS Johnson is "not fit to run a bath, never mind this country", a Newport MP has declared.

Ruth Jones condemned the prime minister for a "ridiculous charade that he believes no rules were broken" at a series of events in Downing Street during periods of lockdown.

The Newport West MP said the nation had "a right to know the truth" about the so-called 'Partygate' scandal which has hung over Westminster for several months.

Both Mr Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been fined for breaking their government's own Covid rules, and have so far rejected calls to resign.

And senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the scandal was delayed after the Metropolitan Police decided to launch their own enquiries into the allegations of rule-breaking.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions today, Wednesday, Labour MP Ms Jones said: "With details of the Sue Gray report trickling out, a flood of photos of Partygate yet to be released, and a number of fixed penalty notices liable to be leaked, this is a prime minister not fit to run a bath, never mind this country.

"It’s time for him to stop this ridiculous charade that he believes no rules were broken.

"So will he commit to making public every fixed penalty notice he receives, will he publish the party photos taken by the official photographer, and ensure Sue Gray’s report is published at the earliest opportunity?

"We have a right to know the truth."

Ruth Jones has been the MP for Newport West since 2019. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

READ MORE: Nearly 200 people died in Gwent as Boris Johnson partied during lockdown

In response, the prime minister minister said he had been "transparent" with MPs over the Covid fines he received.

"I apologise," he toled the Commons. "But on the rest of it, I really think – as I’ve said before – that [MPs] should wait until the conclusion of the investigation when Sue Gray will finally be reporting."

MPs will vote on Thursday whether to refer the prime minister to parliament's Privileges Committee over allegations his conduct "amounted to a contempt of the House [of Commons]".

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson continues to face pressure to quit over his role in breaking the Covid rules.

He told the Commons he "humbly" accepted "what the police have said" and had "paid the fixed penalty notice".

But he said people "would really rather" he and the government "get on with the things for which we were elected".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister had previously accepted the resignations of others - including health secretary Matt Hancock, scientific adviser Neil Ferguson, and UK Government spokeswoman Allegra Stratton - because it was "the right thing to do".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, April 20, 2022. Picture: House of Commons via PA Wire

"Why does the prime minister think everybody else’s actions have consequences except his own?” Sir Keir asked.

Mr Johnson accused the Labour leader of being "in some kind of Doctor Who time warp" and revisiting previous arguments.

The prime minister added he would “get on with delivering for the British people” and “power out of the problems that Covid has left us”.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.