COULD you race across British countryside with nothing – not even clothes?

E4 series Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home is on the hunt for brave contestants who – in pairs – will bare all and head off on a wild adventure in the British countryside.

Across three days, with no phones, money, or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm.

After many miles, a £5,000 cash prize awaits at the finish line.

Newport woman Laura Poole was a joint winner of the show and had a “crazy fun time” taking part.

“What a crazy fun time we had,” said Ms Poole.

“Getting naked wasn’t even the hard part; the hard part was surviving.

“I was worried where I was even going to sleep at night. The whole way through day one I was just looking to survive. It was the same with day two.

“Then it got to day three and we were like ‘oh we’ve made it this far, maybe we could win’.

“When we did – running to that finish line – and the two of us together just celebrating and winning it was so much fun.”

Contestants on the show will have to navigate their own route to the prize using nothing but their own instinct and internal compass, and perhaps the help of kind strangers, while overcoming a series of survival challenges.

Casting producer, Cheryl Jackson, said: “This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits.

“If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you.

“We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?”

Applicants must be 18 and over and available in early summer 2022. People can apply online at https://shortaudition.com/Naked-Alone-And-Racing-To-Get-Home