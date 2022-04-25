ONE more coronavirus-related death has been reported in Gwent, among 12 across Wales.
New Public Health Wales figures show there have also been another 28 cases confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, and 159 nationwide.
Those figures cover a 24-hour period between 9am last Thursday and 9am last Friday.
Case rates and infections continue to plummet in Gwent and across Wales - but this also comes at a time when testing for Covid has been largely dismantled.
In that 24-hour period, just 143 Covid test results were reported in Gwent.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 4
- Caerphilly: 7
- Monmouthshire: 5
- Newport: 7
- Torfaen: 5
- Anglesey: 3
- Conwy: 10
- Denbighshire: 9
- Flintshire: 7
- Gwynedd: 2
- Wrexham: 7
- Cardiff: 17
- Vale of Glamorgan: 6
- Bridgend: 8
- Merthyr Tydfil: 4
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 7
- Carmarthenshire: 8
- Ceredigion: 5
- Pembrokeshire: 12
- Powys: 4
- Neath Port Talbot: 9
- Swansea: 9
- Unknown location: 2
- Resident Outside Wales: 2
