ONE further coronavirus-related death has been reported in Gwent, among 10 across Wales.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that, since the start of the pandemic, 1,218 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Across Wales, that figures stands at 7,334.
The new figures show that 343 new cases have been confirmed across Wales, of which 67 were recorded in Gwent.
The figures cover the 72-hour period between 9am on Friday and 9am on Monday.
The 343 new cases are from 542 tests – with 63.3 per cent returning a positive result.
The number of new cases reported continues to stay at a low level following the changes to changes to Covid testing in Wales introduced from the start of April.
Across Wales, just 3,203 tests were reported in this latest 72-hour period – with 10.6 per cent of these coming back positive.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 8
- Caerphilly: 18
- Monmouthshire: 7
- Newport: 19
- Torfaen: 15
- Anglesey: 10
- Conwy: 16
- Denbighshire: 20
- Flintshire: 10
- Gwynedd: 13
- Wrexham: 12
- Cardiff: 49
- Vale of Glamorgan: 15
- Bridgend: 16
- Merthyr Tydfil: 2
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 30
- Carmarthenshire: 11
- Ceredigion: 7
- Pembrokeshire: 14
- Powys: 7
- Neath Port Talbot: 22
- Swansea: 16
- Unknown location: 1
- Resident Outside Wales: 5
