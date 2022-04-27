Wales has recorded another 14 covid deaths, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.
It brings the death toll nationwide to 7,348 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
None of the latest fatalities were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – the health board which covers Newport and Gwent.
Here, the total number of covid deaths remains at 1,218.
In the latest 24 hour reporting period, another 184 new cases of the deadly virus have been reported across Wales.
This includes 46 new cases in Gwent.
Of these, the majority were found in Newport, with 15 new cases.
This was shortly followed by Caerphilly with 11, Torfaen with nine, eight in Blaenau Gwent, and three in Monmouthshire.
The highest number of new cases were recorded in Cardiff, with 29.
But, with such a high population, this might not be much of a surprise.
Considering population sizes, the 22 new cases in Pembrokeshire make this the region where new cases are currently most prevalent, with 17.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
The number of new cases reported continues to stay at a low level following the changes to changes to Covid testing in Wales introduced from the start of April.
Below, you can find the number of new covid cases in Wales, broken down by local authority area.
Covid in Wales: area-by-area
Blaenau Gwent: 8
Caerphilly: 11
Monmouthshire: 3
Newport: 15
Torfaen: 9
Anglesey: 1
Conwy: 3
Denbighshire: 4
Flintshire: 6
Gwynedd: 4
Wrexham: 4
Cardiff: 29
Vale of Glamorgan: 9
Bridgend: 6
Merthyr Tydfil: 2
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 11
Carmarthenshire: 7
Ceredigion: 1
Pembrokeshire: 22
Powys: 5
Neath Port Talbot: 10
Swansea: 9
Unknown location: 2
Resident Outside Wales: 3
