A NEW cafe has opened in the retail unit below the Westgate Hotel in the middle of Newport in Commercial Street.
Snack Shack returned to the city after experiencing success in Cardiff to open their first ever sit-down cafe.
The cafe replaces the Kettle cafe which had been a mainstay on the high street for three years.
It is hoped that it will be a triumphant return to the city after the original Newport branch closed in October last year.
It was announced that a new store would be opening earlier this month and after quick refurbishment the cafe opened on Wednesday, April 26.
The cafe will be serving hot drinks, as well as iced drinks and a variety of food.
The food on offer will be items such as baguettes, toasties, jacket potatoes and a variety of sweet treats, including brownies and blondies.
Opening times are from 8am to 4pm.
The Cardiff branch is located at 312 Heathwood Road on Rhydypenau roundabout, though it is only for collection or delivery.
