THREE more people have died with coronavirus in Gwent, among 13 across Wales.
The latest Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 143 Covid cases reported nationwide, including 26 in Wales.
Those figures cover a 24-hour period between 9am on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.
The 13 new deaths mean 7,361 people have died in Wales with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Public Health Wales measure of recording deaths.
Case rates and infections have fallen significantly in Gwent and across Wales this month - but this also comes at a time when testing for Covid has been largely dismantled.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 1
- Caerphilly: 10
- Monmouthshire: 6
- Newport: 1
- Torfaen: 8
- Anglesey: 4
- Conwy: 6
- Denbighshire: 3
- Flintshire: 6
- Gwynedd: 3
- Wrexham: 5
- Cardiff: 17
- Vale of Glamorgan: 6
- Bridgend: 8
- Merthyr Tydfil: 4
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 9
- Carmarthenshire: 6
- Ceredigion: 2
- Pembrokeshire: 6
- Powys: 8
- Neath Port Talbot: 5
- Swansea: 12
- Unknown location: 1
- Resident outside Wales: 6
