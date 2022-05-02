ARE you a fan of 80s music? Child Bereavement UK needs you.
The charity is looking for music fans to give four hours of their time to volunteer at Let’s Rock Wales selling wristbands and raffle tickets to raise funds to support its work.
In return volunteers get to enjoy the rest of the event free of charge.
Child Bereavement UK helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies.
The charity supports children and young people up to the age of 25 when someone important to them has died or is not expected to live, and parents and the wider family when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying.
The line-up for Let’s Rock Wales, which takes place on Saturday, June 4, at Tredegar Park in Newport, includes Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Kim Wilde and T’Pau.
Lorna Murchie, community projects manager for Child Bereavement UK said: "This year Child Bereavement UK is delighted to be the beneficiary charity of some of the UK’s most anticipated festivals and gigs.
"Our volunteers tell us they have a great time soaking up the festival atmosphere and seeing their favourite acts, in return for just a few hours of their time helping us raise much-needed funds.
"If you’re tempted to join in, please visit our website to find out how you can get involved."
For more information on volunteering or to see a full list of events please visit: childbereavementuk.org/Event/festivals
