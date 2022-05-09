ANOTHER sinkhole has opened up in Newport according to reports from the local councillor.

The hole, which is located at the end of Jenkins Street, in the Lliswerry area of the city, is not far from St Andrew's Primary School.

It was reported last night by local councillor Allan Morris.

Mr Morris said: "Another sinkhole has appeared.

"This time at the top end of Jenkins Street near the school.

"St Andrews Parents may need to allow a little more time for the school run.

"We will keep you updated."

This is not the first case of such a phenomenon occuring in the city.

A sinkhole opened up on Cromwell Road, Lliswerry, in September of last year, causing traffic chaos in the area.

In this instance, the cause of the sinkhole was discovered to be a bricked culvert carrying an historic water course running under the carriageway.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Newport City Council and Dwr Cymru Welsh Walter are currently investigating what has caused the hole.
"It has been cordoned off for the safety of the public."