NO NEW coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales today.

The latest Public Health Wales figures show another 71 Covid cases have been reported nationwide.

They include nine cases in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Covid infection rates have dropped dramatically across Wales since April, but that also comes after the nation's testing programme was dismantled.

Next week brings changes to the way Public Health Wales reports on the pandemic.

From Thursday, there will only be weekly updates that will instead focus on wider patterns of hospitalisation and infection, rather than daily cases at a local level.

Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:

Blaenau Gwent: 0

Caerphilly: 3

Monmouthshire: 2

Newport: 2

Torfaen: 2

Anglesey: 0

Conwy: 2

Denbighshire: 3

Flintshire: 5

Gwynedd: 4

Wrexham: 4

Cardiff: 13

Vale of Glamorgan: 3

Bridgend: 2

Merthyr Tydfil: 2

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 2

Carmarthenshire: 5

Ceredigion: 2

Pembrokeshire: 3

Powys: 3

Neath Port Talbot: 3

Swansea: 6

Unknown location: 1

Resident outside Wales: 0