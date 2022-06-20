PASSENGERS on the South Wales Main Line faced delays this morning (Monday) because a train reportedly "ran out of fuel".
As a consequence, other services running between Cardiff and Newport were held up.
One passenger told the Argus a message was played aboard a morning Great Western Railway service from Cardiff to Newport apologising for the delay, which it apparently blamed on another train's fuel problems.
Rail provider Transport for Wales confirmed an early-morning train was hit by a lengthy delay, but said the cause of the problem had not yet been confirmed.
A spokesperson said: “This morning’s 5am service between Carmarthen and Cardiff Central was significantly delayed during its journey, and arrived into Cardiff 81 minutes late. Our fleet team are currently investigating the cause of this delay.
“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this caused. Customers are advised that any delays of at least 15 minutes are eligible for Delay Repay, which can be claimed by applying on our website here (tfw.wales/help-and-contact/rail/delay-repay)."
