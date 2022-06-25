SEVERAL Newport residents have been sentenced in courts outside Gwent for speeding offences.

Kuram Hussain, 29, of Keene Street in Newport was fined by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Hussain appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court where he was sentenced for driving 51mph in a 30mph zone.

This occurred on December 19, 2021 in Cardiff on Greenway Road and Hendre Road.

He pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure.

Hussain was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Despite his guilty plea being taken into account, Hussain was banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Elliott James Fraser Lott, 32, of Durham Road in Newport was sentenced for speeding at Bath Magistrates' Court.

Lott was caught driving 83mph in South Gloucestershire on the M4 between junctions 20 and 19 on August 8, 2019.

This part of the M4 has a speed limit of 70mph.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £133 while his driving record was endorsed with three points.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £110 as well as a victim surcharge of £34.

Edward Gareth Shirley, 42, of Sarn Place in Risca, was caught speeding in Cornwall.

On October 30, 2021, Shirley exceeded the 70mph speed limit at Dunheved Bridge on the A30 in Cornwall.

His guilt was proved via the Single Justice Procedure and he was sentenced by Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

Shirley was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 as well as costs amounting to £90.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Petr Grunzo, 52, of Wright Close in Newport, was caught speeding in Pontypridd.

Grunzo drove at 59mph in a 50 mph zone on December 6, 2021.

He was driving on the A470 Upper Boat Interchange to Rhydyfelin.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure than Grunzo had committed the offence and he was fined by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge as well as £90 in costs.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and his driving record was endorsed with three points.