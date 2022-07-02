AN ICONIC Newport venue is now offering a twist on the traditional Sunday lunch.

The Queen's Bar and Brasserie, located in the Queen's Hotel on Bridge Street, is now offering the Queen's Feast.

Instead of a Sunday lunch when everyone gets individual meals, the Queen's Feast is intended as more of a group activity.

Launched on Sunday, June 26, the Queen's Feast is more akin to a roast dinner at home and is based around sharing platters.

The Queen's Feast is available every Sunday. Picture: Mark Lewis

Head chef Iain Jackson said: "The Queen’s Feast is all about getting together and enjoying Sunday lunch as you would at home – but without the hassle of cooking, serving and cleaning up afterwards.

"We cook traditional Sunday roasts – whether that be chicken, beef, pork or duck – and serve it in the centre of the table with extra-large helpings of roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and vegetables.

"Then everyone has the chance to dig in and eat together rather than waiting for individually-ordered plates of food to be served.

"We are all about taking the best, locally sourced ingredients and delivering good, healthy food done right.

"What better way for friends and family to gather for Sunday lunch than with the Queen’s Feast."

Available every Sunday, the Queen's Feast costs £15.95 per person with a minimum of six people per booking.

There is no maximum limit of people for each booking.

Bookings can be made via the phone on 01633 836836, by emailing bookings@qnewport.com or on the Queen's Bar and Brasserie website here.