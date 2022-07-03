A TEACHER from Newport is continuing her pioneering education work in Rwanda - with the help of materials most people would think of as waste.

Mary Watkins has spent nearly a decade teaching and training other educators in the east African nation.

The 57-year-old runs inventive sessions with Rwandan teachers, showing them how to make equipment like the abacus, dice and other classroom materials out of what could be considered useless junk.

Bottle caps, milk cartons, toilet roll tubes and cereal boxes are all transformed into makeshift teaching aids to make maths lessons fun and affordable.

“One of the biggest barriers to educational progress is that teachers armed with only a blackboard and chalk do not have the practical teaching aids that are crucial to supporting lessons," Mrs Watkins said.

She added: “Teaching aids are expensive for schools with limited funding, but by channelling my inner Blue Peter presenter, we have come up with creative ways to overcome that obstacle and make learning more fun."

Mrs Watkins has spent nearly a decade working in Rwanda as part of the Numeracy for All project, run by the international development charity VSO (Voluntary Service Overseas).

Mary Watkins in a classroom in Rwanda, where she has been training teachers to make maths equipment out of waste items. Picture: via UK Government

The UK Government has just announced a new £27 million scheme, the Active Citizenship Through Inclusive Volunteering & Empowerment (ACTIVE) partnership, in conjunction with the VSO, and Mrs Watkins' maths project will be one of the beneficiaries.

“This new funding for Numeracy for All will help teachers in the world’s poorest countries give children a ladder out of poverty by giving them the numeracy skills they need," said Mrs Watkins, who was last year awarded the British Empire Medal for her work.

So far, more than 13,000 teachers and hundreds of thousands of children have benefitted Numeracy for All training sessions in Rwanda, Nepal, Uganda, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Myanmar and Mozambique.

The new ACTIVE partnership will enable the VSO to make Numeracy for All available in every country where it runs education programmes.

“I am delighted the UK Government’s partnership with VSO is helping support Mary’s innovative Numeracy For All work – empowering people living in low-income countries across the Commonwealth and beyond to take control of their futures," said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office minister Lord Ahmad.

“The new ACTIVE programme will be a unique opportunity to use the expertise of volunteers from every corner of the UK to support our partner countries to take the lead in their own development.

“By unleashing the potential of individuals and communities through voluntary work, while supporting the best locally led organisations to meet the priorities of the people and communities they benefit, we can bring about lasting, inclusive change.”