A POPULAR art gallery in Chepstow is to close its doors for good due to what the owners have described as "matters outside our control".

7Q Gallery, at the bottom of the town near the riverside, will close as of the end of July.

Around 150 artists have showcased their work in the gallery in the time it has been open - even having to turn away potential exhibitors due to a surge in demand.

In a statement sent to visitors and exhibitors, the owners said: "Dear friends and fellow artists, it is with sadness that we are writing to let you know that as of July 30 the 7Q Gallery, Chepstow will close.

"It has been a great opportunity for many artists to show and step in the public eye, over the brief time we have been open no less than 150 artists have exhibited here.

"However due to matters outside our control we will be closing at the end of our last exhibition, which starts in June.

"Thank you so much for your support and good will and I hope that Chepstow will find another venue for the local artists."