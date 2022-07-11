Filming has started for the upcoming season of Sex Education – and you could play a part in it.

Ahead of season four of the hit Netflix show, a casting call has been put out, looking for background extras.

And, while the programme may not be heading to Caerleon Campus this time around, filming is still expected to be predominantly local.

Talent agency Mad Dog 2020 Casting has this weekend put out a call for extras, for filming in “Newport, Cardiff and Other South Wales locations”.

In previous seasons, the show has visited Newport’s Sports Village, Monmouth, the Wye Valley, Penarth, and Margam Country Park to name just a few.

It is not yet known where exactly scenes will be filmed this time around, but crucially, interested parties do not require any previous acting experience.

But, the post says that “we’re especially interested to hear from people aged 18-26 to play students”.

What’s more, good availability from August through to November is said to be “essential”, which gives something of a clue into the timescale of the filming schedule.

Interested parties are asked to email Mad Dog Casting at sexed4@maddog2020casting.com.

