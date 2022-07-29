Kyle Foster from Cwmbran carried the Welsh flag to Leeds at The British Transplant Games (BTG) yesterday.

The games are taking place in Leeds between July 28th – 31st which includes four Welsh members.

The games are an inclusive event encouraging transplant recipients of all ability levels to participate.

Mr Foster said: “I am proud to say that I am representing Wales, it gives me so much pride.

“I am grateful to have had the chance to pass the flag over to Leeds, it was an honour.

“It is nice meeting people from around the country who have had similar problems to me.”

Three members of the Welsh team took part in the archery yesterday where they placed in gold, silver and Mr Foster taking the Bronze.

Mr Foster is taking part in the ball throw on Friday, football on Saturday and shot put on Sunday.

In 2011 Mr Foster had a kidney transplant where his father gave him his kidney prior to this he was on dialysis for eight months.

Mr Foster is supporting the Popham Kidney Support Fund, which was founded on March 13, 2013, in Swansea.

The charity was created five months after Paul Popham lost his battle with kidney cancer on October 21, 2012.

Mr Foster said: “I wanted to raise money for Popham because they are a little charity who do not get a lot of help.

“Since my transplant I have done so many amazing things such as travelling around South Asia and spending a few years in Thailand where I met my beautiful wife.

“We now have two sons ages 6 and 10 months.

“I have done many events for charities, mainly for Kidney Wales, I have run 10k and half marathons and climbed Kilimanjaro in 2015.”

Mr Foster was asked in May if he would like to participate in the games and has lost nearly four stone by changing his lifestyle and following a nutrition plan.

Mr Foster expressed that he would like to thank Keto – Pro from Neath for helping him get into good rhythm and their continual support.

The previous 2019 games were held in Newport which Mr Foster participated in.

Mr Foster said: “In 2019 we achieved silver in the games and had a good football team.

“We have a long-term goal, and I am already looking forward to the next games and doing better.

“I want to try and make it into the Great Britain transplant team next year.

“I tore my quad on the June 26th, and I have been doing rehab work on it.

“Now it is back to being fully fit and I can’t wait to go.”