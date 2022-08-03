A woman in Cwmbran makes her own reusable sanitary products from her own dining room studio.

Lane Lippiatt, who lives in St Dials, started making her own sanitary products in one stye four years ago, this has grown to her making a variety of patterns and ranges.

Ms Lippiatt, whose main products are reusable cloth sanitary pads, started making the pads after not being a fan of putting waste into landfill.

Ms Lippiatt, owner of Willowlane designs, said: “Initially I did research, drew up my own patterns, tested them and offered the products out the to the public.

READ: Caerphilly Youth Centre give free period products to women

“I have a high take up of young girls wanting these products because they’ve grown up with sustainability.

“You can go to a shop for boring black mass-produced pads that are made in a different country, the ones I do are all different fabrics and as far away from anything clinical.

“They don’t rustle, most women will remember the rusting feeling of the pad whilst these are more breathable and comfortable.

“I can’t claim medically because it hasn’t been tested but myself and many women that I talk too have said these pads are better for their periods.

“Periods end up being lighter, I haven’t taken medicine for my period in four years.

READ: Volunteers aim to end period poverty in Monmouthshire

“Before this I used to pop medicine like smarties or go through a good couple of packets once a month and now I don’t.”

Different products are available from maternity, bladder leakage, daily liners and young girls starting their first period.

Ms Lippiatt encourages parents to go through the different fabrics on offer with their daughters so young girls feel involved and invested in their period.

Ms Lippiatt said: “I do starter sets for my first period which comes with a bag to keep the sanitary products in and the young girls get to choose their fabrics.

“For young women getting their period is a massive, scary thing and it’s not talked about often.

READ: 'Groundbreaking' scheme aims to tackle period poverty

“As it is a handmade product it can seem expensive but just one pad can have a lifespan of at least five years if you look after it carefully.

“You can have anything from flowers and star constellations to dinosaurs.

“Overtime you can spend a couple of thousands on period products, you could get a set to last you for £100 and then that could last you five years.”

“On average women can use four to five pads a day for six days, which equals 24 to 30 pads a month, 288 to 360 pads per year.

“Swapping over a lifetime of possibly 5 years could mean 1500 pads not ending up in landfill.”

The sanitary products are available on Ms Lippiatt’s Facebook where she regularly keeps in contact with her customers and are avilable at Little Green Refills in Abergavenny.

Zero Waste in Torfaen also stock her products and together the two businesses worked with Melin and Bron Avon who purchased their products and gave them free to the public.

Enabling anyone in need to have access to sustainable products.

Recently, Miss Lippiatt also made a range of pads donating the money to UNICEF for the children of Ukraine.

Ms Lippiatt does a range of other reusable products from makeup brands, baby wipes, paper towels and breast pads which are all made in her dining room studio.