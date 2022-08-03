AN outpouring of tributes has been paid to Caerphilly legend Gary Rees following his sudden death as the family say they are overwhelmed by the support.

Over 100 mourners gathered for a balloon release on Tuesday evening at Morgan Jones Park to remember the much-loved member of the community.

Mr Rees, 55, was badly hurt in a head-on lorry crash in Oakdale on July 4 but was able to leave hospital the following day and appeared to be recovering.

The father of two died last Wednesday, July 27, at his Caerphilly home, the cause is yet to be confirmed.

Macauley Rees, Gary’s son, said: “We as a family are overwhelmed by the support from the community and everybody that knew Gary.

“We knew that he was loved but we just didn’t realise the scale as to which he was.

“Gary was a family man who adored his mother Audrey and loved her deeply.

“His brother Neil is a DIY guy but often called Gary in to help and they were always laughing.

“His sister Vickie was aways on hand to organise family get togethers and they enjoyed all social events together.

“He was an uncle to many and adored his nieces and nephews.”

Gary leaves behind two sons Macauley, 26, and Jorge, 19, as well as his wife Hayley.

Gary also had three step siblings: Collette, Alan and Loraine.

Macauley said: “Hayley is absolutely overwhelmed by the support and love given to her by everyone.

“Mum hasn’t had much presence on social media as she is just so very heartbroken at losing the love of her life.

“Once again the family would like to thank everybody for their love and support.”

Macauley has had a portrait of his dad tattooed on his calf.

Alana Lou, friend to Gary said: “Gary, BIG G, you said I should hold my head up and you always said I could do anything.

“He was always there to help and offer advice.

“I have known the family for over 30 years and have always loved their love for one another, they are the most beautiful, loved family.

“Gary you will be so missed by so many, Fly High RIP.

“The best ones always get taken too soon.

“This family have been through so much heartbreak, and they still continue to be there for everyone else.

“The most amazing people I know.

“I expect similar feelings from everyone else, we are all sending huge love from us all, friends and family.”

Alana who runs the Station Pub in Caerphilly expressed that Gary was delighted for her when she got the pub.

The Station Wannabees darts team held their own minutes silence on Monday night.

Caerphilly Athletic FC also held a minute’s silence at their first game of the season in memory of Gary.

Caerphilly Athletic said: “Many of our players knew Gary as a great man.

“As well both of his sons have many friends within the club.

“We were devastated to hear of his loss and a minute’s silence was the least we could have done to pay our respects.”

Aber Valley FC also stood together to remember Gary Rees at their game last Friday.

Aber Valley FC said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to our second team Captain Shane (SDP), club supporter Big Mac and the entire family.

“Gary was stepdad to our 2nd team Captain Shane Davies and dad to Macauley Rees who is a passionate supporter of our club.

“He was a genuine gentle giant with a massive heart, he will be missed by so many.”

Gary was due to act as a doorman at Aber Valley’s club house The Aber Hotel at the end of August where they are hosting Acoustic Odds in a club fundraiser.

The emotional balloon release saw blue love hearts fill the sky in memory of the family man which raised £719.

Gary’s accident happened when Polish lorry driver Mariusz Korkosz was travelling on the wrong side of the road and hit him head – on.

Mr Korkosz was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting causing serious injury to Gary by dangerous driving.

Following the road accident, Gary had sustained swelling in his skull and was awaiting a scan to show the damage to his right leg.

A Justgiving page was launched to raise £5,000 by security guard service Rubicon Wales to support his family in this difficult time.

Over £5,000 of donations have flooded in which you can see here