A BARBER from Pontypool has undergone special training to enable him to spot potential signs of suicidal thoughts in his clients - and how to get them the support they need.

James Austin, owner of Austin & Co in Commercial Street, decided to go through the course run by The Lions Barber Collective - an organisation dedicated to supporting men struggling with their mental health - after his cousin lost two friends in their 30s to suicide.

Mr Austin, who opened his shop in March on his 25th birthday, said: “Barbers are in a unique position in that people come in and tend to be honest about how they’re feeling.

“People speak to us with things that they don’t want to tell their family about or feel like they can’t talk to their close friends about.

“I think people find it easier to speak to someone like a barber because it can be hard talking to close people about things such as suicide especially if they are suffering.

“If anyone feels like they need to come in and speak to me they can.”

The training course involves learning about the signs to look for - such as if someone's mannerisms or appearances changes, or if a regular customer starts coming in at different times or acting out of character - followed by an exam, which Mr Austin passed first time. New employee Jack Woods will also be carrying out the training.

Mr Austin said: “With some people you can just tell if someone’s not quite themselves, it’s just speaking to them about it and approaching them in the right way.

“It hits home when its someone in your family suffers with it.

“I went out for a drink with my cousin a couple of weeks ago and he was telling me about his friends who committed suicide.

“They were young men both in their 30s, I gave it a thought and came to the conclusion that if I can help people then I would love to do it.

“Suicide isn’t something people talk about, but people are starting to as I’m beginning to see things on TV about it and I love to help.”

For more information on The Lions Barber Collective, visit thelionsbarbercollective.com/