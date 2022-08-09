A NEWPORT mum has praised staff at the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran after her son was born at just 30 weeks.

Baby Arthur William Jennings was due to be born on Wednesday, June 15 - but arrived on Sunday, April 10 - 10 weeks early.

When he arrived at 3.30am via emergency caesarean section, Arthur weighed just 3lb 2oz - but today, almost four months on, he is a happy and healthy little boy.

Now mum Jordan Williams, 24, and dad Paul Jennings, 54, have praised the staff at the hospital, with Ms Williams describing them as "superheroes".

"Without them me and my son wouldn’t be here today," she said.

“I had exceptional care from day one, I was put into a high dependency ward, I had my own midwives and consultants throughout the whole thing.

“I will never forget the trauma of the birth; it was so scary.

“I bled the whole way through the pregnancy, but I lost quite a lot of blood the week before and went into hospital at 29 weeks.

“I started contracting but I wasn’t dilating, they tried to stop the labour and told me they would keep me in until I was 34 weeks.

“I was 30 weeks on the dot, I said to my midwife to take the risk with taking him out because I couldn’t do it any more and they took him out straight away.

“We were lucky that Arthur was a very good weight when he was born and he didn’t have any infections.”

“We were lucky that Arthur was a very good weight when he was born and he didn’t have any infections.”

Arthur spent four weeks in the anti-natal unit - meaning his sister Danica, 21, brother Connor, 18, and sister-in-law Ella-Faye Edwards, 19, and other family members had to wait a month before they could meet him due to Covid-19 regulations - while his mum spent 16 days in intensive care and high dependency from sepsis.

But Ms Williams said he is now doing well, and is a happy, healthy baby.

“He is amazing," she said.

"He’s eating three meals a day and ticking all his milestones.

"The way the staff at the hospital cared for us is just great, I couldn’t have wished for better care.” Arthur with Mum Jordan Williams

In thanks for the care she was given, and to mark Arthur’s first birthday in April next year, Ms Williams will be carrying out a charity sky dive.

Ms Williams set the page up last week with a £500 target and has currently raised £230 which you can see here.