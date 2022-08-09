A FOOTBALL club lost all its equipment - leaving it without even a single ball - when a storage container was set on fire.

Vandals struck at Cefn Fforest AFC on Thursday, July 21, setting fire to an equipment lock-up, destroying everything inside.

Thankfully, developer Lovell came to the rescue, and handed the club a £500 donation so players could get back into action as soon as possible.

Club spokesman Robert Wolten said: "Everyone at Cefn Fforest AFC would like to thank Lovell for their support, we are grateful.

“The donation will allow us to replace vital equipment needed to continue to run our grassroots club.”

Gutted this evening after all our hard work to rebuild the club over the past few years someone has set fire to our lock up leaving us with not even a football to our name, if anyone has any old equipment they’re getting rid of we would be extremely grateful. #TheVillage pic.twitter.com/Blr8bEu5Xc — Cefn Fforest AFC (@CefnFforestAFC) July 21, 2022

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “We were very moved when we heard the news that the club had lost all their equipment.

“It’s such a shame that someone would want to ruin something that brings the community together in such a lovely way.

“At Lovell, giving back to the communities that we build in is something that is very important to us, so the decision to step in and help the club was an easy one.

“We hope that they are able to replace everything they need, and we can’t wait to cheer them on once they’re back in action.”

Cefn Fforest AFC run three senior sides with one team playing in the Gwent County League Division Two, whilst the Reserve and Veterans play in the North Gwent Reserve Football League.

Lovell are currently building the Chartist Garden Village development in Pontllanfraith on the former council office site.

The development will consist of 123 open market and affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.