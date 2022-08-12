TEMPERATURES across Britain have soared, with the Met Office issuing an amber warning of extreme for today and the weekend.

Hosepipe bans have been introduced in some areas of the UK including Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire.

People across Torfaen have gone to varying lengths to try and keep themselves, their furry friends and children cool.

Leah Ryan said: “Having two snow dogs means I’ve cancelled all my plans to keep indoors with them to make sure they are cool and drinking enough.

“I’m using cool mats, wet towels on the floor, putting kibble in water to make sure extra fluid is taken in, wet bananas and frozen treats.

“I make sure the windows and binds are closed with fans on full blast.”

Snow dogs trying to stay cool picture: Leah Ryan

Our four-legged friends can have a hard time in the hot weather, and it is recommended to avoid walking your dog during peak heat and to keep them hydrated.

Thomas Harper said: “I live in my van with my dog so it’s a tough one indeed.

“I’ve been trying to find shade during the day but that can be tricky.

“Also keeping the window open with my ceiling fan running helps to draw air through.

“Been trying to keep my dog cool by soaking a flannel and placing it on her back like those cooling coats you can get.

“She’s a small Shih Tzu.

“Despite my efforts I’m still hitting 30-32 degrees on the regular and just dealing with it for the most part.”

A quiet Cwmbran in the heat

Jan Blackman from Blaenavon said she has been staying in her flat with the windows open, but the blinds closed, while making sure she is drinking plenty of liquids and eating lighter meals.

Wendy Rosser said: “I try to park the car under trees or shade as the buckles and straps on the child seat get too hot for us to touch.

“I make sure to cover the seat before leaving the car.”

David Edwards said the current heatwave reminds him of the hot summer in 1976.

2022 has had the driest seven months since 1976.

There are signs the heat will lessen by Monday with the Met Office issuing a yellow thunderstorm warning for South Wales.