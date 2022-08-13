A NEW art gallery has opened in Cwmbran - and is the first such venue in the town in more than 30 years.

Gabriel’s Gallery at St Gabriel’s Memorial Hall in Clomendy Road, will feature 61 works of art from more than 20 local artists, and will be open to visitors between 10am and 4pm every Friday-Sunday.

The gallery is run by the South Wales Artist Cooperative, which was formed three months ago by a group artists who said they had struggled to showcase their work in Cwmbran.

Inside the gallery

Richard Davies, a professional artist for 30 years, said: “Cwmbran has a lack of art galleries.

“It’s a New Town and it takes time for culture to build.

“We want to lift people’s aspirations through beauty and inject some culture into Cwmbran."

He added: “Galleries can feel intimidating for some people, whereas this is a friendly open space for people to come too.

“We have every single form of artwork that you can imagine here – one girl is a student called Dominique Van Renswoode and its her first ever showcase.

“None of the shops in the centre take local artist’s work and most artists here have other jobs, I also work as a caretaker.”

The gallery features work from professional artists to amateur and keen artists.

More than half the artists involved are from Cwmbran, others are from Abergavenny, Usk and Newport.

The co-operative is hoping to develop the space further by holding small music sets, poetry reading and storytelling.

A range of art work is displayed throughout the gallery

Jantien Powell, a professional artist 25 years said: “Being an artist you really must have a love for it.

“There are so many amateur artists that are really good who are up there with the professionals and there is nowhere for them to exhibit.

“We’re hoping to fill that hole.”