A NEWPORT teenager who dreamed of studying at Oxbridge has taken it up a notch and will study at one of the most prestigious universities in America.

Poppy Stowell-Evans from Newport is not your standard 18-year-old. Along with her passion for Taylor Swift she's passionate about activism, campaigning on women's rights and the environment with a focus on ensuring everyone has a voice.

And now she is preparing to move to the USA, as a student at Ivy League school Yale University.

Ms Stowell-Evans is the chairwoman of Youth Climate Ambassadors for Wales, a group of young people from across Wales fighting for climate justice, and she was honoured at COP26 in 2021 for being a green champion.

She found the experience at COP26 “overwhelming at first” but “life changing”, giving her the opportunity to meet other activists pushing for change.

“My activism is largely down to my mum and nan and learning about women who paved the way," said Ms Stowell-Evans.

"I want to continue to push their legacy."

As she got older she noticed that she was treated differently to boys, further igniting her passion for feminism and women's rights.

“My experiences [as a woman] are far from the worst ones, but I’m one of the lucky ones," said Ms Stowell-Evans.

"We still have a long way to go.

“Feminism isn’t about hating men – it’s about empowering women."

She added that she believes feminists should be "empathetic, kind and understanding always".

Ms Stowell-Evans, who attended Llanwern High School, praised her friends and staff at the school for always being supportive of her journey.

But there were some bumps along the way.

“I once had a boy tell me I’d more attractive it I wasn’t an activist,” said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“I was fuming, but I’m ready to tell people I won’t take that and you can’t say that."

While she holds strong personal opinions, Ms Stowell-Evans is an advocate for discussion and debate; ensuring everyone has a voice is something she holds dearly as shown on her podcast Young, Female and Opinionated.

The podcast – presented with fellow activist and friend Maisy Evans – focused on various issues with the aim to give everyone, including younger people, a platform to share their voice and views.

Young, Female and Opinionated presenters Maisy Evans and Poppy Stowell-Evans

“We wanted to amplify the voices of diverse groups and create a place where everyone is actually heard; not for us, but for everybody," said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“Everyone has different life experience and ways of seeing the world; we can’t fix problems until we understand them.

“It’s important that people have a voice especially young people as they have a big stake in the future.”

Although the podcast is on hold - due to Maisy dealing with Covid then the pair focusing on their final year of A-levels – Ms Stowell-Evans is hopeful they will be able to restart it someday.

Last year, Ms Stowell-Evans joined a recreation of the Greenham Common peace march in 1981.

To mark 40 years since the historic walk, a group of people – including Greenham women - followed in their footsteps, repeating the journey.

Ms Stowell-Evans described the march as her “feminist soul retreat” and met inspirational women who helped her develop her own confidence.

“I had so much fun surrounded by empowered confident women,” said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“It was amazing for generations to unite and to hear their stories; they mentioned travelling which is what made me decide to apply for American universities.

“We were strangers at the start, but by the end if felt like a community.

"The Greenham women told me they’d disagreed on so many things but they had a shared goal, a shared passion.

"It showed how mobilising can create real change."

"I’ve always been a bit introverted; if someone had told me I’d be singing on the motorway with a dove I’d not have believed them.

“I embraced my true self and it really boosted my confidence.”

One of Ms Stowell-Evans' proudest achievements was representing Wales as a horse rider for four years from the age of 11.

“Horse rising is my therapy, my favourite place,” said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“My family did a really good job at keeping it fun as I often take things quite seriously.

"I’ve stayed passionate about it and hope to continue riding at university.”

Although Ms Stowell-Evans achieved her goal to get accepted into Oxbridge she's ready to step outside her comfort zone and will arrive in the US to study at Yale on August 16.

She will study a four-year course in liberal arts which will include topics such as global affairs, women studies, and politics.

“To be honest I applied on a whim to give it a go,” admitted Ms Stowell-Evans.

She’d been declined from other American universities so had “low expectations” when she opened the e-mail from Yale.

“It was a video of bulldogs [the Yale mascot] saying I’d gotten in,” said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“I literally screamed; my mum ran in like ‘what’s wrong?!’ I was overwhelmed and sobbing – I’m so grateful.

“I’m sad to be leaving my friends and family but it will be a new chapter with new people – I have no idea what will happen, but the opportunities are limitless.”

She is being supported by the Sutton Trust US programme which helps state school students and supports them in applying to universities in the US and has encouraged them to schedule time to call loved ones back home.

“I’ve only been away from my family for a few weeks in the past,” said Ms Stowell-Evans.

“I think I will get a bit homesick – I’m close with my sister, Penny, and will miss our chats.

“But the people I’ve met already are incredible; our talks will go from global economics to Taylor Swift.

“I’m excited to meet people who are passionate about similar things and those who aren’t and who will broaden my mind.”

Ms Stowell-Evans’ dream is to work at the UN in migration and development, but she also believes in ambition and "what's meant to happen will”

“I hope to help show that people from Newport can achieve anything,” added Ms Stowell-Evans.

“I love Newport and I’m genuinely proud to be from Newport.

"Everywhere you look there are people who work hard; just because we’re from a working class Welsh city it doesn’t mean we can’t achieve.

“The people of Newport are exceptional and resilient – I’ve met some incredible people and learned who I want to be.

“I will always have and cherish my Newport roots.”