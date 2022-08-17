PLANS are afoot to create a new mural next to a war memorial in a Gwent town to pay respects to the fallen.

Bob Smith of Abertillery hopes the new mural, planned to be painted on the wall of the last house in Somerset Street, will become a landmark in the town.

Mr Smith said: “The background of the war memorial at the moment is disrespectful.

“It’s nobody’s fault but it is so depressing, and I thought having a mural in conjunction with the war memorial would be fabulous.

War memorial in Abertillery with Pine- End Wall adjacent picture: Bob Smith

“I hope youngsters will see the mural and start asking questions and will help keep their memory alive.

“My uncle, Jack Smith, was in the army, and he was the oldest member of the British Legion.

“He was a smashing chap but you can see that the older people are dying off and those who are still with us often don’t talk about it which is understandable.

“It will be good for people to see something about the war that portrays what a terrible time it was.

“We are hoping to have an unveiling of the mural for the upcoming Remembrance Day.”

Mr Smith's idea for the mural picture: Bob Smith

An artist's impression of the planned mural. Picture: Bob Smith

The wall the mural is to be painted on must be rendered due to cracks.

Artist Tee 2 Sugars from Merthyr Tydfil, who created a mural of a miner in Rhymney, has already said he will create the painting.

Mr Smith, who had to close his furniture business, The Comfort Zone, due to a lack of trade, said he hoped the mural would bring more people into Abertillery.

“I traded there for over 40 years," he said.

“The mural will be on the main road coming into Abertillery.

“The town has been ruined by the way they have designed it; I’m sure people will come to see this mural as a landmark.

“I hope when people come, they’ll park up and explore the town which will help trade a little bit.

“It will generally lift the town and give people a reason to come here.

“We can’t put the mural on a cracked wall because it will look just as bad.

“I’m sure the artist will do a fabulous job and believe it will be special.

"I am hoping those donating feel the mural is theirs, that they have been part of its creation and be proud of it."

Mr Smith will work alongside Tee 2 Sugars to design the mural.

Tee 2 Sugar's mural of the miner in Rhymney picture: Bob Smith

Mr Smith is currently fundraising to cover the estimated £10,000 costs for the mural. View the fundraiser here.