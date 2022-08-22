THE owners of a popular food delivery business based in a converted shipping container are opening their second location in Cwmbran.

Tin Can Kitchen, which currently has a base in a converted container in Rogerstone, is preparing to open its second location, next to the What! store in Llantarnam Road.

Owners Jordan Phillips and Barry Fallon hope the Cwmbran kitchen will replicate the success of their Rogerstone store.

Outside Newport's Tin Can Kitchen picture: Jordan Phillips

Mr Phillips said: “We are extremely excited to bring Tin Can Kitchen to Cwmbran, we are ready to grow and take our next step in our vision.

“We hope to bring the magic to the Cwmbran area.

“Our converted shipping container is 20ft wide and 10ft tall and you will be surprised what we can fit in there – we have state of the art commercial kitchens.

“During the first few weeks we will be offering 20 per cent off the entire menu to get people excited about what we’ve got going on.”

Tin Can started in March 2020, with the original plan to have eight or nine kitchens serving an outside street food court with a bar and seating area.

Selection of the food available picture: Jordan Phillips

But the Covid-19 pandemic meant plans had to be adjusted - and instead they opened a food delivery service.

The current branch delivers in a three-mile radius around the Rogerstone area, and the same principal will be applied to Cwmbran, with both stories having their own order system.

Mr Phillips said: “During our first six-eight months we used to deliver to Cwmbran and had a lot of business from that area as we served a four-mile radius.

“However, this radius was quite far for drivers and the food quality/temperature diminished a little bit and we didn’t think it was fair to the customers.

“We serve up a selection of burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries - the Cwmbran kitchen will have the same menu as Newport.

“We will also have monthly specials.”

Head chef and co- owner Barry cooking up a storm picture: Jordan Phillips

Barry Fallon

The idea for Tin Can Kitchen was based on head chef and co–owner Mr Fallon’s experiences of cooking for crowds of people in Northern Greece.