A CWMBRAN Post Office is re-opening under new management after being closed for almost five years.
The Edlogan Square branch will re-open at 1pm on Monday, September 19.
The branch’s doors have been closed since November 2017 due to operational reasons.
The branch will be open from 8.30am until 8.30pm Monday to Sunday.
Katimay John, Post Office network lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Edlogan Square as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.
“The opening hours will also make it very convenient to visit.”
Since it was last open the shop has been renovated to modernise the space.
Excluding Travel Money Euros, the same range of services will be available to when the shop was last open.
