MORE information has been revealed about a sophisticated new cafe bar run by the group behind the popular Cozy Club chain set to open in Cwmbran later this year.

Loungers Group is preparing to open the Carro Lounge in the former premises of the Square Inn in Gwent Square, which has stood empty since 2012, in December.

Now it has been revealed the café bar will be open from 9am-11pm Sunday-Thursday, and 9am to midday Friday-Saturday.

Orleto Lounge in Basildon picture: Emma McKay

Emily McKay, community manager for Loungers, said: “We try to find somewhere that has a real community feel, we generally go to smaller places than big city centres.

“I love how inclusive our lounges are, we have a vegan/gluten free menu so if you are coming with a big group with different dietary requirements you can all bundle along together and feel welcome.

“We offer our spaces for free e.g. if a local knitting group or child and parent group want to use the lounge they are welcome too and we are not going to be a place where you feel pressured to buy a coffee every hour.

“We want to be there for the community and give back and believe the community will benefit from having a lounge.”

The site will be retro-inspired, with electric artwork, oversized vintage sofas, painted tables and statement lighting with particular attention being paid to families, with a selection of games and books.

Selection of food available picture: Emma McKay

Ms Mckay added: “With our all-day menu offering you can have dinner for breakfast or breakfast for dinner.

"We run a special event called lounge aid which takes place for two months in the summer and also run it in December – each lounge is tasked with choosing a local charity that means something to their team or customers.

"They are challenged to raise as much money as they can for charity - any point during the year lounges can support a charity aswell and we enourage our teams to tak to our customers about whats important to them.

“Our lounges have a real licence to do things that are relevant to the community."

Selection of brunch dishes picture: Emma McKay

Loungers chose to open a site in Cwmbran due to the continual improvement of the town cente.

A spokesperson for Loungers property team said: “We chose Cwmbran as it is a really busy town in Wales with a number of other really strong trading sites and we feel that an all-day food and drink offer will enhance the town even more.

“Cwmbran is becoming a very popular town for young families and commuters and resonates well with our core demographic.

“The town centre is also Wales’ second largest shopping centre I believe, so this, coupled with very strong footfall made it a good opportunity to pursue.”