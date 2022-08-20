A GWENT football club was been broken into twice in the space of two days - with another attempted break-in last week.

RTB Ebbw Vale Football Club was broken into on Friday, August 6, and the following day, and chairman Grant Matthews disturbed someone trying to get into the site on Sunday, August 14.

In total items worth a total of £800 were taken, including a camera system hard drive, a pile of raffle prizes and boxes of pasties, crisps and chocolates. Two fencing panels were also damaged and will need to be replaced.

Mr Matthews, who has been the club's chairman for the past seven years, said he was disappoined.

“After all the hard work we’ve done in the community it’s disheartening to tell the truth," he said. “I have been involved with the club for over 20 years and put many hours into it and long days.

Broken lock on the door picture: Grant Matthews

“I know it’s the club that’s been hit but I really take it personally, because these people try and spoil it for everyone else.

“I chased a boy off in his 20s, these people lack respect and care for the club.

“We feel like we get kicked in the teeth by yobs or one or two individuals.”

Broken panel in the fence picture: Lauran O'Toole

He continued: “We have to rebuild slowly, bit by bit to try and replace everything.

“It’s not fair of me to ask players at the club who already pay their yearly money to pay more.

“Everyone is on a budget with the financial squeeze and I don’t think us a club should penalise our players financially."

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received reports of two burglaries after a container at Hilltop Stadium, Ebbw Vale, was broken into between 5pm on Friday, August 5, and 9.30am on Saturday, August 6, and again later that Saturday evening.

"It was reported that, during the break-ins, a perimeter fence surrounding the ground was damaged and a number of refreshments, including bottles of alcohol, were stolen from the container, as well as raffle prizes.

"Officers continue to liaise with members of the football club and, as their enquiries continue, are asking anybody with information they believe may help the investigation to contact 101, quoting log number 2200264941, or direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."