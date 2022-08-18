STUDENTS at Coleg Gwent celebrated receiving their A-level results today.

Approximately 80 per cent of students at the college achieved A*-C grades - and almost a third of got A* and A grades.

This year saw the return of in-person exams for the first time since 2019, following a move to teacher-assessed grades in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students received their results at home via email.

Among them was Bethanie Philpott, 18.

“I was refreshing my emails constantly," she said. "I was so nervous my legs were shaking.

“It was nice to open the results at home because I was around my family and had their support.

“The first mark I saw was an A in the subject I thought I was going to do really badly in.”

Bethanie has secured an apprenticeship in Property Management with BT in Bristol.

Celebratory Bethanie Philpott and Issy Bevan

Bethanie Philpott and Issy Bevan celebrating their results at Coleg Gwent

Issy Bevan, also 18, said: “At the time it didn’t feel worth it because of how tough A-levels were.

“But now it feels like the hard work has paid off.

“I am excited to study Social Anthropology at the London School of Economics.”

Jerusalem Kijumba, 17, who hopes to be a peadiatric nurse, said she had overcome a number of hurdles to achieve her results.

“I wasn’t very academically inclined when I first came here, and I used to suffer with a lot of anxiety issues," she said.

“To other people taking exams I want them to believe in themselves that they can do it.

“I felt overwhelmed when I saw my results and it’s a lot of fun being here to celebrate in person.”

Evan Price, 18, from Ponthir has secured a place at Cambridge to study Anglo Saxon Norse and Celtic Studies with an impressive two A grades and one A*.

Gabby Thomas, 32, has secured her first choice at Cardiff University to study adult nursing.

She said: “I’m over the moon, I’m proud of myself.

“I didn’t know where to start with nursing and during covid I thought if I don’t try nursing now, I’ll never do it.

“I really pushed for the best I could, it was tough, but I’d prefer it to be tough because of the severity of my future job.

“It’s bittersweet leaving Coleg Gwent because the tutors became more like friends, and I couldn’t have done it without their support.”

An over the moon Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas

At Coleg Gwent 1,324 students sat A/AS Level exams and 1,045 learners studied Level 3 vocational BTEC qualifications.

Ian Millward, faculty director for enterprise and academic studies said: “We’ve seen a real spike in the higher grades and have maintained an excellent pass rate.

“It’s been a really difficult two years at the Coleg for both the young people and the teachers.

A proud Ian Millward

Ian Millward

“It’s nice for the young people to share this moment together, it’s not what just happened in the classroom its about the friends you make.

“They get to meet up before they start to think about the next chapter of their lives.”

The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid pandemic.

A total of 36.4 per cent of entries were awarded either an A or A*, down from 44.8 per cent in 2021 but up from 25.4 per cent in 2019.

Gareth Richards, teacher of History and Religious Studies said: “I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and relief.

“They’ve worked so hard especially with the obvious challenges from Covid and it’s great to see that so many are getting their first choices.

A smiling Gareth Richards

Gareth Richards

“As a teacher you put the students first and keep going.

“The Coleg has been fantastic with the support systems they have put in place, so many of us teachers go above and beyond.”

Coleg Gwent is a Further Education College with five campuses in Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone and Usk.

GCSE results are set to be released next week on Thursday 25 August.