A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a Penarth town centre boutique.

The 15-year-old was arrested yesterday, Sunday, following the fire at Queen B Boutique, Washington Buildings on Stanwell Road, on Friday, August 19. They have been released on bail.

South Wales Fire received reports of a fire at approximately 2.07am on Friday morning and a stop message was received at approximately 3.05am.

The blaze outside Queen B Boutique in the early hours on Friday

Crews from Penarth and Cardiff Central Station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Police Sergeant Sam Johnson said: “I would like to thank the local community.

“With their help and support we were able to apprehend the suspect in less than 48 hours.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

“South Wales Police has a commitment to keeping south Wales safe and will work diligently to arrest persons who commit arson and place our communities at risk.”

Jess Woodfield from Washington Pharmacy said: “We border the boutique and you could smell the smoke in here which was there for the best part of the morning.

“You kind of get used to a smell when you’ve been around it for a while and our customers said they could smell the smoke in here.

“The door where the main damage took place is a little bit down from us, so I think we’ve missed any damages."

Aftermath of the fire inside Queen B Boutique

In a Facebook post the Queen B boutique said: “As you can imagine, the past few days have been utterly devasting for us, but we need to ensure we move forward with hope and positivity.

“I cannot stress enough how supportive the CID team have been to us personally".

They added: “I just want to say as a family and business we are utterly blown away with the outpouring of beautiful comments and support we have received.”

Opening in 2009, the Queen B Boutique sells high-class fashion for the high street.