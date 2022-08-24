A NEW handmade soap and candle boutique has opened in Caerphilly under a husband-and-wife partnership.

The store hand craft and sell individual candles that have been developed around different sites in Wales and offers a candle making experience.

Bwthyn’s newest candle is based on Gilbert de Clare who built Caerphilly Castle.

Ruth and Alun Hancock opened at 47 Cardiff Road, on August 13 and plan to do a grand opening on September 3 during Little Cheese Festival.

Ruth and Alun Hancock outside Bwthyn picture: Ruth Hancock

Mrs Hancock, who studied psychology and has qualifications in perfumery, said: “Each individual candle has been developed around different sites in Wales, each one has a story card next to them, that tell the tales of Wales.

“Customers can go around the island in the centre of the boutique and lift the bell jars and we basically transport customers around different locations in Wales so they can feel the history and mysticism.

“Upstairs we have a candle making experience which is three hours long with me.

“Customers book in and for this we serve a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 – you don’t all have to be part of the same group.

“We do a fragrance competition where they pick out different scents they can smell- the winner gets an extra prize; we find group work and a little competition helps with mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re going for gold.”

During the candle making experience customers make their own wax melts, take home a 200gram candle and are offered a complimentary cocktail or mocktail at the Aviary.

Mr and Mrs Hancock walk around the different locations and try to capture the fragrances.

Bwthyn has worked with cosmetic assessors to be eco-friendly, cruelty free and vegan friendly.

In 12 months Bwthyn has grown from being a summer house to a two-storey store.

Discover Wales through fragrances picture: Ruth Hancock

Mrs Hancock said: “Bwthyn started with myself making bath bombs and soap as a hobby during the pandemic, gifting soaps and candles to neighbours in our street to cheer everyone up during lockdown.

“As I am disabled, I need to keep my mind busy, so this has done me the absolute world of good.

“As responsible business owners we believe we should be influencers within society and set standards, due to us having a green ethos and being massive on recycling.

“The sense of smell triggers 15% more memory than sense, sight or touch.

“One of my personal favourites in our cosmetic range are our chocolate infused soaps which are made with real Lindt chocolate.

“They are good for collagen in your skin, and our bath soaks, we only use Himalayan pink salts because of the health benefits.

“Some people don’t like burning candles so we have developed aroma reeds, and room perfumes, we also have our ‘off the shelf’ candle range and our spa candle range for relaxation.

“We’ve put dolphins, sunsets and swirls in our artisan soap ranges – one is even based on a Disney film.

“We have a customer with allergic contact dermatitis and she was struggling to find a fragrance/ soap that she can use.

“She emailed me a list of her allergies and together with our cosmetic assessor and toxicologist we found that she can use our chocolate orange soap which she purchases by the loaf.”

Mrs Hancock expressed that they chose Caerphilly because of the breath-taking views of the castle and the welcoming local community.

Bwthyn has started working with St Mellon’s country club where the hotel gifts couples with a fragrant candle to say thank you for booking, the whole venue smells like the fragrance during their wedding.

Couples are then able to take a candle home that reminds them of the ceremony and the venue sends another candle a year later to bring back the memories of their wedding day through scent.