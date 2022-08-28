THROUGHOUT history there has been many intriguing and unusual cases and disappearances that have gone unsolved.

Here we take a look at some of the more intriguing cases from across the old Gwent region.

Eirwen Jenkins

Eirwen Jenkins was 17 when she died on March 27, 1959, in Oakdale after an illegal operation. Police were called to a house in the village where they found the teenager dead in a chair. A post-mortem showed that she had died from a haemorrhage but was unable to determine if this was caused naturally or not.

Miss Jenkins was four and a half months pregnant at the time of her death and died nine days after the illegal operation.

A woman – who was a ward nurse in 1939 at Cefn Mably - was put on trial for using an instrument with intent to procure a miscarriage, but the prosecution was unable to bring a charge of manslaughter in the case due to ‘no positive evidence that the haemorrhage was caused other than naturally’. She told police in a statement that she started doing it ‘when I was nursing at Cefn Mably.’

The woman was convicted of the charge relating to the miscarriage, with the judge telling her “I am glad to be able to deal with you on the basis that the evidence does not establish that it was you who killed her, but it was dangerous, and it was a serious crime.”

She was given nine months in prison. This story is of prominence today following the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in America where states are now able to criminalise abortions and could lead to many desperate women turning to illegal operations.

Robert Ellison

The body of 39-year-old Robert Ellison was found in Camp Wood, Gwehelog, Usk, on Thursday, January 15, 1959.

He had been reported missing on May 14 the previous year. He was found by a 15-year-old boy who had been out looking for sheep in the snow-covered wood.

Mr Ellison was a doctor and lived in Yorkley in the Forest of Dean. At the time of his disappearance, it was reported that there were a number of puzzling facts, including his car being found in a car park in Chepstow, 17 miles from where his body was found. His car was found on May 22, 1958, eight days after his disappearance.

When he left home on May 14, he told his wife that he was going to visit some patients near Lydney, but the keen badger watcher was found 30 miles away in Usk.

The inquest into Mr Ellison’s death was held on January 21, 1959, in Pontypool, where an open verdict had been recorded. Police later said that they had decided there was no foul play involved in his death.

Otto Sandelin

On August 5, 1955, 25-year-old engine-room trimmer Otto Sandelin was found dead after being stabbed on the SS Gunnel, which was stationed in Newport.

On August 9, coroners confirmed that Mr Sandelin had died from multiple stab wounds when the inquest was opened but adjourned until November 25.

According to newspaper reports, a 48-year-old Finnish man was charged with Mr Sandelin’s murder, who was also on the SS Gunnel and on August 12, 1955, he had been remanded in custody for a further week while police were awaiting further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

No further details have been found in newspaper reports.

John Henry Hayes

On August 10, 1951, the body of 53-year-old John Henry Hayes was found at the bottom of a 12-foot seawall at Peterstone between Cardiff and Newport, close to the Bristol Channel.

The colliery surface worker had been living in Bright Street, Crosskeys and was found with head injuries. A doctor who examined Mr Hayes said that there was extensive bruising on his face, head and temple which were not consistent with a fall from the wall.

The inquest heard that one shoe was found 17ft from his body, with the other more than 100ft away. His false teeth, glasses and a bottle of medicine were missing. His scarf was neatly folded up 160ft away.

Police at the time said that they believed he had fallen and injured himself on the beach and had walked to the spot where he later died.

The coroner did not think he had received the injuries by falling from the wall but did agree that Mr Hayes had walked to where he was found.

An open verdict was returned as the cause of death was said to be “pulmonary congestion due to a period of coma following head injuries and exposure.”

Baby

On March 9, 1945, a Great Western Railway train that had travelled from South Wales to London was at the Old Oak Common sidings in Hammersmith when the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a carriage on the train.

Dean David Norman

On November 9, 2002, 23-year-old Dean David Norman died in hospital, seven days after being attacked outside the Time Nightclub in Swansea.

Mr Norman was living in Llangorse Road, Penlan, Swansea, and had been at the nightclub on the night of November 1. At 1.30am the following morning, he was involved in an incident in the club which then continued on the street.

Following the incident, which is believed to have involved a number of people from the Ebbw Vale area, he returned home despite being injured. He was later admitted to Morriston Hospital following complaints of headaches, but his condition deteriorated, and he was put on life support. He died from his injuries on November 9.

A 24-year-old man from Swansea had been charged with his murder in January 2003 as police appealed for information about the case from revellers who were in attendance.

Child found

A newborn baby boy was found on January 29, 2016, on wooded wasteland near the Imperial Park industrial estate in Coedkernew, Newport.

The body was found by a member of the public in a black leather handbag. He was wrapped in a white towel which had the words ‘St Anne’s’ written on the edge.

The identity of the baby or the mother had not been identified. The baby was cremated and Gwent Police made a number of appeals to trace the mother as they were concerned for her welfare.

Michael Kenneally

Michael Kenneally was stabbed in the neck in Newport on November 26, 1899.

Six Spaniards were tried at Monmouthshire Assizes and The Monmouthshire Beacon wrote on Friday, February 23, 1900, of the trial of the six men, which began two days prior.

Mr Rowlett, prosecuting, told the court how the case was ‘one of great gravity’. The prosecution admitted that there was little evidence but stated the few facts that were known.

They said that on November 26, at around 8.30pm, Mr Kenneally left the Richmond public house in Dick Street, Newport. It was said the sailor was with six friends. Around the same time, a number of Spanish sailors were said to have left the Caledonian public house nearby.

The groups met and a dispute followed, it is believed it was due to a request of a tune or to borrow an instrument as one of the Spaniards was playing the accordion.

A number of witnesses were said to have heard one of the Spaniards call out ‘knives’ and a number of them drew their knives as the group involving Mr Kenneally retreated along South Market Street.

During the incident, Mr Kenneally was stabbed in the throat and according to witnesses, ran a few yards before falling and dying almost instantly. The prosecution said that the witnesses could not accurately determine who made the blow, but in statements, four of the six defendants admitted to being involved in the fight. The remaining two said they had been present but were not involved.

The six men blamed each other for the death of Mr Kenneally and all were in custody within two hours of the fight.

The prosecution said that one of the six men in the dock was guilty of the murder and therefore all six were guilty as they were all involved in the fight.

On the second day of the trial, a Spanish witness was called who said that two of the defendants had left before the actual fight began.

Evidence was offered that one of the defendant’s blood-stained cap was found, and the coat sleeve of another was wet and had a stain on it.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 1, 1900, all six defendants were acquitted of both murder and manslaughter.