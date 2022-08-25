St Alban’s RC High School in Pontypool are celebrating record breaking GCSE results.

Approximately 91 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English, 80 per cent in Science, 77 per cent in Mathematics and 78 per cent in Religious Education and 34 per cent of attained 5A* -A, a school record.

This year marked the return of in-person exams for the first time since 2019 after the move to teacher assessed grades in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.

Pupils receiving their results

Pupils receiving their results

Head girl Lola Allen,16, from Pontypool said: “I feel electric, I got 10 A*s and two A’s.

“I really did not expect this- it’s been such a hard year and we’ve overcome it.

“No one knew what to expect because we were the first year taking exams again.

“I’m so proud of us all and I can’t wait to celebrate with my friends later.”

Head teacher Steven Lord and head girl Lola Allen

Head teacher Steven Lord and head girl Lola Allen

Lola is planning to go to Hereford Sixth Form College to study history, politics and philosophy and ethics.

Head teacher Steven Lord said: “I am incredibly proud and feel quite emotional.

“Days like this are so humbling and it makes you proud to be in this profession.

“With all we’ve been through in the last two years we’ve achieved record results.

“We are so proud of individuals who through particular challenges have demonstrated perseverance and determination to achieve incredible success, allowing them to pursue their dreams and ambitions on the next stage of their journey.

“I wish them all the best in what they do next – it is going to be very sad to see them go.”

The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid pandemic.

Joshua Evans, 16, from Cwmbran expressed that he was nervous due to having to receive certain grades for college and would have preferred teacher assessed grades.

Celebratory Emmanuelle Adams

Celebratory Emmanuelle Adams

Emmanuelle Adams, 16, from Usk who received 12A*s said: “I can’t believe it, I’m so happy.

“I was so nervous coming in I was shaking, and it is such a relief.

“I’m looking forward to going to Hereford to study physics, maths, chemistry and French.”

During covid the school delivered resources to vulnerable students via a minibus to ensure pupils had the equipment they needed.

Sam Davies, head of English said: “I am delighted to get the results that the students deserve – you always worry that things aren’t going to come off.

“We started way behind with the affects of covid but we have worked incredibly hard and we had a very good year group.

Happy head of English Sam Davies

Happy head of English Sam Davies

“We basically recreated the course last year and made the pupils do papers to give them insight into how the exams work and get them used to sitting in person tests again.

“Us teachers put in so many hours so it is so good seeing everyone’s happy faces.”

Evan Minto, 16, from Griffithstown who is going to Hartpury to study biology, business and pe expressed that it is a relief to not have the results having above their heads anymore.

Evan Minto and Madison Cook

Evan Minto and Madison Cook

Jasmine Jones, 16, from Abersychan said: “I cried before coming in here today, now I feel proud and overwhelmed.

“I am going to miss this school, especially the staff who are so kind and caring.

“I want to go into medicine to give back and show people care and compassion.”

Jasmine achieved 7A*s, 4A’s and a B.

Katie Allen, Lola Allen, Jasmine Jones and Kate Jones

Katie Allen, Lola Allen, Jasmine Jones and Kate Jones

Jasmine’s Mum, Kate Jones said: “My husband is outside crying, its been such an emotional morning.

“I was a nervous wreck coming in here, Jasmine put a lot of pressure on herself.

“I can’t praise the school highly enough, this really feels like an inclusive school.

“I give Christmas hampers to the school every year and will continue to do so because I’m so thankful.

“The support Jasmine had through covid was incredible with the support from her peers.

“This school can become a refuge for some pupils because you don’t know what their home situation is like.”

St Alban’s serves the Catholic parishes and the wider Christian community of North Gwent.