Network rail have announced plans to transform the railway line between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

A new hourly service will be introduced between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport and two miles of new track will be laid between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys to create a seven-mile passing loop.

Second platforms will be added to Newbridge and Llanhilleth with the current platforms at these stations to be extended to accommodate longer trains.

The works are funded by Blaenau Gwent Council who received a loan from the Welsh Government to allow the second service, completion is set for late next year.

Recent progress – ongoing troughing installation along the route picture: Sian Bowers

Recent progress – ongoing troughing installation along the route picture: Sian Bowers

Sian Bowers, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail said: “We plan to get these communities thriving again, this line is particularly close to my heart as I was born in Crosskeys and then I moved to Tredegar.

“I know what its like to live in this area with the high levels of deprivation and struggle to access for jobs, getting to Cardiff and Newport is important whilst trying to attract businesses to the local community.

“Llanhilleth miners institute is really close to the station and they have done amazing work over the last few years with attracting conferences and weddings, helps get people up the line to make this area more an attractive prospect.

“Getting to Newport is very important because if you can get to Newport, it reduces the length of time it takes to get to places such as Bristol and London.

“The direct Newport service opens access and makes the area viable to commute from.”

New footbridge and lifts will be installed at Llanhilleth station to make it fully accessible for the first time.

New platform and footbridge with lifts at Llanhilleth station picture: Sian Bowers

New platform and footbridge with lifts at Llanhilleth station picture: Sian Bowers

Network Rail funded a £17m signalling upgrade via the Department for Transport which will be delivered at the southern end of the line.

Ms Bowers said: “Blaenau Gwent has very high levels with those who identify as being disabled or reduced mobility so making Llanhilleth accessible will open up opportunities.

“The line reopened in 2008 and it massively exceeded expectation on how popular it turned out to be.

“It will be amazing when its delivered and people seem excited, the aspiration has always been 3-4 trains per hour on this line.

“The amount of work required for two trains means the work must be incremental.

“We have done drop in events within the community to let them know what’s happening – the work will cause a lot of disruption in the short term but hopefully for huge benefits.

“I know transport for Wales are looking at what will be required to have 3-4 trains an hour after we are finished.

“This is not the end of the story for the Ebbw Vale line.”

Physical work commenced earlier this year which included ground investigations, vegetation management, setting up site compounds, laying down cables and site surveys.

To accommodate the second track at Newbridge road bridge over Bridge Street will be widened, the road will be closed in October to allow work to take place.

​Road bridge, Newbridge will be replaced in the October 2022 blockade picture: Sian Bowers

Road bridge, Newbridge will be replaced in the October 2022 blockade picture: Sian Bowers

Work will be done in a series of blockades and dates have been released for when the Ebbw Vale line will be shut.

Planned Ebbw Vale line closures:

22nd-30th October

18th-19th march

25th-26th march

27th may – 11th June

Other dates may be added in late 2022 and early 2023 depending on how much work gets done in those blockades.