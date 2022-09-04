PEOPLE across the country are currently feeling the pinch with the rising cost of living - but Blackwood’s Maxime Cinema has reassured customers they are keeping ticket prices low to maintain affordable entertainment.

The independenly-run cinema’s ticket prices will remain at £3.50 in a bid to keep the cinema accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

First opening its doors in 1938, the five-screen cinema re-opened in 2014.

Maxime Cinema first opened on 3rd July 1938 with 1,400 seats picture Maxime Cinema

Maxime Cinema first opened on 3rd July 1938 with 1,400 seats picture Maxime Cinema

Company director Steven Reynolds said: “Cinema should be a habit and not a treat.

"For some families coming to the cinema has become a treat which isn’t how it should be.

“We have families that come every weekend – they look for the next family film, because it is their cheap day out, which is how it should be.

“We rely upon on young families for a lot of support and they are the people who are probably hit the worst between mortgages, fuel prices, electric and gas.

“Our prices mean that it’s probably cheaper to come here then it is to put your heating on.

“Financially people may think its cheaper to go out for an evening entertainment then it is to stay at home.

“We’re looking at it optimistically and saying let’s support people and to pay back to the community who have been very loyal to this cinema.”

Mr Reynolds was made an MBE for services to the UK cinema industry for his work in supporting independent screens across the country and played a key role in the reopening of the cinema.

Steven Reynolds picture: Maxime Cinema

Steven Reynolds. Picture: Maxime Cinema

Mr Reynolds added: “We hope that, because we’ve kept our prices down, that people will purchase food and drink with us because you can’t run a building like this on a £3.50 ticket.”

Since the re–opening of the cinema in 2014 Blackwood main street has seen a 300,00 increase in footfall with more premises opening.

Mr Reynolds said: “I’d like to think that the cinema has helped Blackwood main street because it is a social activity that brings people to town, and it can only do the town good.

“We did a postal code check and we were shocked at how far people were coming, obviously because it benefitted them to do so.

“The mature audience may have a day out once a week which they spend by going to the cinema, getting some lunch and going to the market.

“It’s important for the young people to have entertainment, years ago it was taken for granted as it was available on every town but it’s not now."

Inside the cinema picture: Maxime Cinema

Inside the cinema picture: Maxime Cinema

He added: “I think when you'rre independent you can better service the community because you know them and their tastes – we tailor what is going to be popular to our audience.

“We open films the same night as the West End in London.”