A PLAY will be written, rehearsed and performed at a Cwmbran Theatre in just 24 hours.

Max Burton, 19, will start writing the 20-minute production at 7.30pm this evening, September 1 - and it will be performed just 24 hours later.

The production will involve four actors, a director, and technician, and two filmmakers, who will film and create a documentary on the show.

Headshot of Max Burton picture: Max Burton

Mr Burton, who lives in Cwmbran, said: “The process will start at 7.30pm, where I’ll meet the team and start writing the play and I will write throughout the night.

“I haven’t had any thoughts beforehand as I’ve purposely kept myself away from putting pen to paper – lots of people will have to work under time pressure.

“At 7.30am the next morning I will hand the script over to the director who will take full control, the four actors will come in and their challenge is to learn their lines in time and put up the play.

Outside Congress Theatre picture: Max Burton

“The director is my ex-youth theatre director Rachel Hamilton who is the director of the Congress Youth Theatre which had such an impact on me.

“She’s acted as second mum to me since the age of eight, she keeps the fees so low at the youth theatre to help every young person have access to theatre training.

“I want to emphasis there is no plan in advance, whatever happens on that night is what I write, no telling what it will be – it is daunting, and I am incredibly nervous, but I am trying to install confidence in the team.”

The play will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Congress Theatre.

Cast picture: Max Burton

Tickets for the event are free, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and the show commencing at 7.15pm.

Mr Burton is preparing to take up a place at the London Film Academy thanks to a scholorship and financial assistance from the Quadstar Foundation.

He said: “I want to give back to the community that have supported me so much.

"My mum has been brilliant in marketing this event.

“There will be a big raffle which will include a two-night stay glamping experience in the Brecon Beacons on behalf of Waterfall country pods, £50 voucher for the Carpenters Arms, £40 Boswells café voucher café voucher, £30 Tiffin voucher and £30 Good Guys Food voucher."