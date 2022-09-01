TEN families have been left unable to move into their homes on a new-build housing estate after a land dispute put the move on hold.

Taylor Wimpey own Edlogan Wharf estate in Torfaen which comprises of several phases at the site, including Barcud Coch where a land dispute is ongoing.

The delays are due to an ongoing legal matter related to a specific parcel of land at the development.

The dispute has meant buyers have been left for months without a move-in date, despite deposits being paid and contracts exchanged.

One couple say this is causing them considerable stress and they are relaying on family to support them, despite reserving their house in May 2021.

The deserted estate: reader picture

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers who are experiencing a delay in moving into their home at Barcud Coch, Edlogan Wharf.

“Customer satisfaction is our priority, and we are in regular contact with everyone affected.

“We will continue to work positively with all parties concerned to resolve the outstanding issue as soon as possible.”

Taylor Wimpey confirmed that the 10 affected properties are complete, and customers will be able to move into their homes when the restriction is lifted, there is no confirmed timeline for this.

One young family have been left living in a box room at their parents’ house, the couple reserved the house in May 2021 and exchanged contracts in September 2021,

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous said: “We had to speak up about it, we’re a young family and we feel like we’ve been taken advantage of.

“Me and my partner both do shift work and we’re at each other’s throats

“Taylor Wimpey say they are in regular contact but nobody rings us.

“I contacted the sales manager, and I was really upset, when we brought the house at the start the sales team were so pushy with choosing your options and paying up front – now the shoe is on the other foot, and they don’t care.

“We’re paying out on storage units, thankfully we have family to fall back on.

“At our site management meeting they said that everything was above scheduled time, and we should be in by December – we thought perfect.

“Taylor Wimpey said at Christmas that they’d just missed the cut off point for inspection, we viewed the house after Christmas, and they said don’t worry you’ll in the house in a couple of weeks.

Sign at Barcud Coch: reader picture

“In February they said there was a legal matter and we had to speak to our sales management team-from there it went downhill.

“The most insulting part is that they’re still sending out marketing emails saying buy now – that is salt in the wound for us.”

The resident expressed that they told Taylor Wimpey they would rent until their house was ready, but the firm told them the issue would be resolved quickly.

The couple agreed to pay £10,000 in options and put down a £2,000 deposit.

House prices at the Edlogan Wharf estate range between £279,995 - £419,995.

The resident’s partner, who again wished to stay anonymous, said: “It’s affecting us mentally now, its going on too far now.

“We get no response from them, the last time we spoke to them was 1-2 months ago when we called them.

“When we spoke to the sales manager, they basically said we have to go through solicitors now to get to Taylor Wimpey.

“They knew about the land dispute in November – they could have told us then, but they instead told us in February.

“In January the house was ready, but they kept making excuses about why we couldn’t move in such as they were waiting for windows and doors to be fitted.

“We’re all in a Facebook group and some people have said they’ve pulled out because they can’t cope with living with grandparent etc.

“We’ve thought about pulling but now with house prices going up we’d be a bit stuck

“We view the house as our home.”