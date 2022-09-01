Vintage buses were on show at Stagecoach’s new Cwmbran depot opening on Saturday.

The open day also featured special liveried buses, depot tours, a free around Cwmbran, music, food and children’s activities.

Stagecoach South Wales moved to the new £7m site on May 30.

Vintage buses on show at the opening picture: Stagecoach

Stagecoach South Wales Managing Director, Nigel Winter said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening or our new Cwmbran depot, which will provide bus services across Torfaen and the surrounding areas for many years to come.”

“The new facility has been built to high environmental standards and provides much improved operation and engineering facilities for staff.”

“I should like to thank all of the friends of Stagecoach who helped organise and deliver such a successful day.”

Children enjoying the activities picture: Stagecoach

The new depot will accommodate over 100 buses and over 200 staff including bus drivers, maintenance staff as well as the Company Head Office.

Annually, over two million miles will be covered by buses operating from the depot and will serve Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Newport and Cardiff.

The new depot also features a bus wash with a water recycling system, 10 electric vehicle charging bays, and infrastructure for future electric vehicles, intelligent heating, solar panels and an environmentally friendly grass roof for rainwater harvesting.

Open top double decker bus tour picture: Stagecoach

Energy efficient Dextra lighting and sustainable materials have been fitted throughout the depot.

Stagecoach raised almost £600 by selling merchandise and memorabilia, the amount will be match funded and £1200 will be donated to Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.