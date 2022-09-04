A HEADTEACHER who spent 30 years teaching children in Torfaen is facing a very different challenge - one which could see her walk away with a life-changing amount of money.

Jane Howells, 60, who recently retired as headteacher at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School, will be appearing as a contestant on Channel 4's Moneybags, where she will have a chance to win a £1 million prize.

The programme is presented by Craig Charles and tests contestants' ability to think quickly by answering question by grabbing a moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them.

Contestants who pick the wrong bag risk losing everything, but those who grab the right answer earn the bags value which can be anything from £1,000 to £10,000.

Disney-lover Ms Howells - who has previously appeared on game shows Tipping Point, Pointless, and The 100k Drop - said would love to buy a motorhome and travel the UK, any left over cash would go to her grandchildren.

Jane Howells picture: Michele Marsland

“I absolutely loved it," she said.

“We (the contestants) all got along so well; it’s the best quiz show I’ve done.

“We’ve got a WhatsApp group that we all have a bit of banter on.

“The team were amazing and really looked after us.

“I knew Craig from Robot Wars, he was amazing.

“He was so engaging and chatted to us during breaks, having a laugh and a joke.”

Win or lose, Ms Howells is currently planning on visiting Disneyland for the 11th time.

“When you’re there it’s like you’re in your own Disney," she said.

“You can escape from the world.”

Moneybags is on Channel 4 at 5pm on Monday, September 5.