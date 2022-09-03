WITH the new school term fast approaching, many families may be struggling with back-to-school expenses with the current cost of living pressures.

Inflation is reaching a 40-year-high and children often need new uniforms, stationery and textbooks.

Here at the Argus, we popped into a few bargain and charity shops in Newport armed with £10 to see what we could get for our money.

Selection of school shoes available at Barnardo's charity shop

The Barnardo's charity shop in Upper Dock Street has everything parents need - and we were able to walk out with a full set of kit for our money.

£10 basket at Barnardo’s:

School bag: £2.50;

School shoes: £2.50;

Long sleeve shirt: £2;

Short sleeve polo: £1.50;

Tights: £1.

Polo shirts at Barnardo's

St David’s Hospice received preloved items for St Joseph’s Primary School and is currently holding an end of season sale where selected summer items are discounted to 50p.

A tenner also went a long way at the nearby St David's Hospice Care shop in High Street.

£10 basket at St David’s Hospice Care:

Blazer: £2.50;

Sports top: £1.50;

Skirt: £1.50;

Tie: £1.50;

Shirt: £1.50.

Employee Bernadette Day said: “People are chuffed with what they can find in here.

“I feel sorry for parents - buying school uniforms and supplies can be so expensive, especially now with the rising costs.

“Sometimes as kids get older, they don’t want to have things from a charity shop, but I wouldn’t shop anywhere else.

“If you don’t mind having a rummage you can find some real gems.”

School shirts and ties at St David's Hospice

At the nearby Tenovus Cancer Care shop we were even able to walk away with change from our £10.

£10 basket at Tenovus Cancer Care:

Brand new shirts: £1.99;

Black coat: £1;

Shoes: £1;

Rucksack: £1;

Trousers: 99p;

Skirt: 99p;

Pinafore dress: 99p;

Pencil case: 49p.

Stationary is also available at Barnardo’s, St Davids and Tenovus when the items are in stock.

We also headed down to some bargain stores to see what school essentials you get for £10.

£10 Poundland basket

At Poundland we were able to pick up a decent selection of useful items, including a calculator at just £1.50 and 30 pens just just £1 - handy if your kids keep losing theirs.

£10 basket at Poundland:

Water bottle: £3;

Calculator: £1.50;

Pack of 30 pens: £1;

Colouring pens: £1;

Pencil case containing pen, pencil, ruler and sharpener: £1;

Maths set: £1;

Mechanical pencils: £1.

£10 B&M basket

Our tenner didn't go quite as far at B&M, but still bought us some useful kit.

£10 basket at B&M

Stationary set: £5.50;

Pencil case: £2;

Crayons: £1.50;

Ruler: 75p.

£10 Wilko basket

Wilko also offered a decent selection of items for our tenner.

£10 basket at Wilko