VANDALS have damaged an all-weather sports pitch and games area at a Gwent partk for the second time in less than a year.
Bonfires were set on sections of the pitch at Sunnybank Park in Griffithstown, and fencing was pulled down over the August bank holiday weekend.
In December, black lines and obscene graffiti was painted onto the astro turf.
Pulled down fence picture: Torfaen Council
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for the environment, said: “It’s always sad to hear about vandalism taking place in parks.
“It’s hasn’t even been a year since this pitch was refurbished, and now money has to be found to carry out patch repairs and cleaning the area of wood shards and litter.
Burnt section of the pitch picture: Pulled down fence picture: Torfaen Council
“We are urging anyone who may know anything about this mindless vandalism to get in touch with the council or the police"
Last September the facility received a £17,000 refurbishment.
