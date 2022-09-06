A NEW Italian clothing store has opened in Blackwood.

Callidora Clothing, which opened its doors on Saturday, August 20, offers customers a touch of Mediterranean flare.

Located at Unit 16, The Market Place, the store sells a variety of one-size Italian clothing, gifts and haberdashery items including ribbon, embroidery threads and lace.

Callidora clothing shop front picture: Jackie Tyler

Owner Jackie Tyler said: “You can walk into any shop in the high street and end up wearing the same thing as most people on the high street.

“I limit the numbers I get on a certain piece of clothing, so people get to wear something original.

“With one size clothing it fits ladies of all different shapes and sizes, and Italian clothing is easy to wear.

A look inside Callidora clothing picture: Jackie Tyler

“I’ve lost four stone and I still wear the same clothing I used to wear – I was nearly a size 20 and now I’m a size 14.

“The same clothes look just as good on me now as they did then.

“If you put weight on or loose weight a sized garment won’t fit you.”

Ms Tyler expressed that she loves meeting new people at her store and she also stocks sized clothing.

Callidora Clothing was originally based in Newbridge for three-and-a-half years, but closed due to a decline in footfall.

Selection of the haberdashery items available picture: Jackie Tyler

Ms Tyler said: “The car park in Newbridge is shut because of the new railway and had become quite quiet.

“I couldn’t see past October for my business going forward in Newbridge and by chance this one has come along.

“A lot of people are excited for our haberdashery items, and I am hoping to stock more as demand grows.

“No one in Blackwood or Newbridge sells lace apart from me – people would have to go into Cwmbran.”