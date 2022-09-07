A HUSBAND-AND-WIFE partnership who own and run Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do Martial Arts have opened a second fitness studio next door.

The new studio, which launched on Monday, includes non–martial arts classes and focus on a new programme called ‘Kiick Fit’.

Julie Gardiner and Angus Rogers have owned their traditional Korean martial arts studio for over five years.

Smiling selection of martial arts members picture: Angus Rogers

Miss Gardiner said: “The idea of our classes is for someone to come along who hasn’t done any exercise for a long time and for them to build on their progress each week.

“You do the number of reps you can do in your own time which we’ll try and improve each time you come to a class.

“Some mums I’ve spoken too were concerned that they’ve put on weight or haven’t done a class in a long time. But there's no pressure, do it in your own time

“I am so excited to bring back the ladies kick boxing class, it’s a lot of fun but people also understand why they are kicking and punching and how to do it properly.

“I’ve been to classes in the past that wouldn’t show you how to correctly punch and kick, I don’t want to cause anyone any sort of injury."

“When you’ve had a hard day it's a good way to let off some steam and there’s an element of learning.”

Miss Gardiner will run the Kiick Fit classes, which includes hiit clases, stretching and strength and conditioning, while Mr Rogers will focus on the Martial Arts studio.

Insight into a class picture: Angus Rogers

Located in unit 4 and 5 on Noble Square Industrial Estate, Brynmawr, the club strives to be inclusive to people from different walks of life.

The club accommodates 12 people per class for their Kiick Fit classes and 20-25 for their martial arts classes.

Miss Gardiner said: “My partner teaches classes for those with special and additional needs – one gentleman has Down's Syndrome, he comes from a supported living house and has just achieved his green belt which is three belts in.

“A young lady who has cerebral palsy attends and we also hold a specialist autism class.

“Another lady has just started recently who’s in her mid-50s - anyone can attend and there’s always a way to get you in - nothing should be a barrier.

“We have been in contact with schools to go in and do workshops for anti–bullying.

“Clubs like this help children with social anxiety, especially after some children were affected with the lack of interaction during covid.

“We are a traditional based martial arts club that help to develop future life skills for a lot of our codes include looking after each other, respecting your mother and father and to be humble etc.

“We try and enforce those ethos’ and we will show you modifications for certain movements if someone has an injury.”

Both studios are open Monday – Saturday with early morning classes available on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Action shot picture: Angus Rogers

Over the years the club have introduced Children’s Classes, Ladies-Only Classes, Adult Beginner Courses, Classes for Autism, and Private Tuition on a one-to-one basis.

Miss Gardiner expressed that ‘eyes are needed at the back of their heads’ in regard to their Tiny Tigers programme which sees children ages 4-7 learn martial arts.

The club has won multiple awards including The South Wales Argus’ Coach of the Year for 2020 and 2021; five National and European Grand Champions; and Mr Rogers was inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame.