TWO friends from Pontypool who joined forces to set up a business just 18 months ago claim it will soon be worth a massive £52 million.

Daniel Ludlow and Craig Hill, both from Pontypool, set up 5D Capital Partners, alongside Mike Stewart from London, 18 months ago.

Mr Hill moved to America 25 years ago, while Mr Ludlow splits his time between the UK and Dubai.

Mike Stewart, Daniel Ludlow and Craig Hill picture: Daniel Ludlow

The men buy businesses from owners that are looking to retire or want to sell with the aim to grow them and sell at a later date.

Mr Ludlow said: “Over the past 12-18 months we have completed seven acquisitions and transactions.

“We are in the process of completing another two which would take our fund to £52 million.

“The plan is to take the fund to £100 million in the next three years and then sell it on.

“It’s all gone a bit crazy – we didn’t expect this.

“During covid I knew there was businesses that may be forced to shut down or the owners to retire and we didn’t want it to go to waste.

“With the rising cost of living – nearly all the businesses we’re talking too have seen a month-on-month decline, it’s a snowball effect.”

The trio in Phoenix, Arizona picture: Daniel Ludlow

The business work with investors from the UK, USA, and the UAE.

Mr Ludlow, who used to work in property, said: “Construction stayed open during covid and then we started looking at sectors outside of construction

“The businesses that we have bought to date have been in the construction sector, e commerce and neutraceutical which is formulation for supplements.

“In April this year we spent six weeks in America mainly in Arizona doing site visits.”