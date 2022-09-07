AN ELDERLY wheelchair-bound Newport man found himself facing homelessness in a hotel reception - just days after facing exactly the same situation.

Last week the Argus reported how 85-year-old Thomas Olsen was left stranded in a car park after the hotel he has been placed in by Newport City Council said his booking had ended - despite not having anywhere else to go.

And, just two days later, he found himself in the same situation, after his accommodation at Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran ended at 10am on Monday, leaving him with no idea with where he will go.

Son David Olsen said: “My dad is so stressed and full of anxiety once again; this is not good for him or his health.

“He’s ready to give up.

“There is no consideration for my father who has served his time in the army and paid his working taxes all his life, its disgusting the way they just don’t care.

“Both my sisters will not be able to get to him in Pontypool, making me his full-time carer.

“Its not just taking its toll on my dad but also on me and my sisters – it has been a pure nightmare.”

“I have sent six emails to all departments over the weekend even up to 1am this morning and have rung council numerous times this morning.”

Mr Olsen with his things in the hotel reception picture: David Olsen

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council continues to try and address Mr Olsen’s housing and support requirements, with the involvement of housing and social services, but cannot comment further on individual cases or the background to them.

“Homelessness or the risk of homelessness is something the council works hard to prevent as we know the terrible impact it can have on families and individuals.

“Sadly, there is unprecedented demand for both temporary and long-term housing.

“Unfortunately, the availability of accommodation is not keeping pace with this demand, particularly as the economic crisis continues to deepen.

“The council complies fully with its legal responsibilities under the housing legislation and in supporting individuals and families facing homelessness.”

Mr Olsen has now been booked into the Premier Inn, Pontypool for the next seven days.